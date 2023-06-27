Blackhawks set to begin rebuild with anticipated No. 1 selection of Connor Bedard in NHL draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson can begin building up his roster again after spending much of the past year tearing it down. That process is expected to begin with the Blackhawks selecting forward Connor Bedard with the No. 1 pick in the NHL draft on Wednesday. Beyond that is when the intrigue begins. The intrigue revolves around when Russian Matvei Michkov is selected, because he is under contract to play in his native Russia through 2025-26. Another question is when the first defenseman goes off the board in what is a top-heavy class of forwards. Anaheim has the second pick, followed by Columbus, San Jose and Montreal.

