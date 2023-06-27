Carroll and Walker hit back-to-back homers to spark the Diamondbacks past the Rays 8-4

PHOENIX (AP) — Corbin Carroll and Christian Walker hit back-to-back homers in a five-run first, Evan Longoria also homered against his former team and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-4. The Rays still have the best record in the big leagues at 54-28, but have lost six of their last nine games. The D-backs scored five runs in the first off Rays starter Taj Bradley, starting with Carroll’s impressive 3-run homer to center that hit far above the 407 feet sign on the batter’s eye. Walker followed with a solo homer that just cleared the left-field wall over a leaping Randy Arozarena.

