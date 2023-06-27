French club Strasbourg and coach Antonetti part ways after American investors agree to buy stake

STRASBOURG, France (AP) — Veteran coach Frederic Antonetti and French league club Strasbourg have parted ways ahead of the new season following the arrival of new American investors. The 61-year-old Antonetti had been appointed in February and helped the team remain in the top flight with six wins and four draws in his 15 league matches in charge. Antonetti’s departure comes in the wake of an agreement between the club and BlueCo, the consortium which purchased Chelsea last year. Strasbourg won its only French league title in 1979 and the last of its three French Cups in 2001.

