Guardians manager Terry Francona is undergoing medical tests, misses game against Royals

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (AP) — Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona is undergoing further medical testing after feeling ill before Tuesday night’s game against the Kansas City Royals. The team said the 64-year-old Francona was being taken to The University of Kansas Health Systems to be evaluated “out of an abundance of caution” given his medical history. Francona missed much of the 2020 and 2021 seasons due to a variety of physical issues. DeMarlo Hale, who has filled in for Francona in the past, is managing the Guardians for the opener of the three-game series. Francona is in his 11th season with the Guardians.

