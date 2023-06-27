Ohtani still hasn’t decided whether he will participate in the Home Run Derby

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani already knows he is headed to the All-Star Game in two weeks. It remains unclear though whether he will take part in the Home Run Derby in Seattle on July 10. The two-way Los Angeles Angels superstar leads the majors with 28 home runs, including 13 in June. He became the first American League pitcher in nearly 60 years to hit two homers and strike out 10 batters in a game in Tuesday’s 4-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox. Ohtani participated in the 2021 Home Run Derby in Denver. He lost to Juan Soto 31-28 in the second swing-off in the first-round. Ohtani was also the AL’s starting pitcher that year.

