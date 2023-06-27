PGA Tour goes to Detroit and LIV Golf returns for 1st time since deal with PGA

The PGA Tour heads to Detroit for the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Tony Finau is the defending champion and the field includes Justin Thomas, Max Homa and Travelers Championship winner Keegan Bradley. … Padraig Harrington and Steve Stricker both have high hopes for the U.S. Senior Open. Harrington will try to become only the fourth player to win the Senior Open in consecutive years. It’s being played at SentryWorld in Wisconsin. That’s the home state of Stricker, who already won once this year in his native state. LIV Golf returns to the schedule at Valderrama on the southern coast of Spain.

By The Associated Press

