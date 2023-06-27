The women’s tennis tour plans for its players to earn the same as men at more events
By HOWARD FENDRICH
AP Tennis Writer
It took more than three decades after the founding of the Women’s Tennis Association for all four Grand Slam tournaments to agree to give the same prize money to female and male players. Now the women’s tour is pledging to make sure its athletes also get identical paychecks at some other top-tier events in the coming years. The St. Petersburg, Florida-based WTA has announced that it is setting up what it called a “pathway to equal prize money” by 2027 for certain tournaments and 2033 for others. Changes must be approved by the WTA Board of Directors in August.