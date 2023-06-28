England wins toss and opts to bowl first against Australia in 2nd Ashes test at Lord’s

LONDON (AP) — England has chosen to bowl first against Australia on a green strip under cloudy skies at Lord’s in the second Ashes test. Australia chose fast bowler Mitchell Starc ahead of Scott Boland in the only change to the side which won the first test by two wickets at Edgbaston. England chose an all-seam attack and no frontline spinner. Josh Tongue is the fourth quick. He made his second appearance after a dream debut this month in the Ashes warmup against Ireland. He took 5-66 in the second innings of a three-day win. Tongue replaced off-spinner Moeen Ali in the only change to England. Ali injured his spinning finger in his comeback test at Edgbaston.

