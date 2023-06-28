Just Stop Oil protestors briefly disrupt Ashes cricket test between England and Australia

LONDON (AP) — Two protestors from the Just Stop Oil group have run onto the field at Lords and briefly disrupted play about five minutes after the start of the second Ashes cricket test between England and Australia. The environmental activists tried to spread orange powder on the field but the England and Australia players intervened. England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow tackled one protestor and carried the person about 50 yards before leaving him in the hands of security over the boundary hoardings. England captain Ben Stokes and Australia batter David Warner corralled the other protestor.

