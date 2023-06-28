Skip to Content
Sinead Farrelly is named to Ireland’s roster for the Women’s World Cup

Published 3:09 PM

BY ANNE M. PETERSON
AP Sports Writer

Sinead Farrelly, who came forward with misconduct allegations that sparked a reckoning in U.S. soccer, has been named to Ireland’s team for the Women’s World Cup. Farrelly and fellow player Mana Shim accused former National Women’s Soccer League coach Paul Riley of misconduct and sexual coercion in an article published by The Athletic in 2021. The allegations, which he denied, led to investigations by U.S. Soccer and the National Women’s Soccer League that concluded mistreatment of players was widespread.

