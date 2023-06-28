Space Disco Cowboy? Couples ditch traditional wedding dress codes in favor of out-there themes
By LEANNE ITALIE
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Space disco cowboy. Yacht Shabbat. Burning Man Formal. Dress to Express Your Inner Spirit. More bridal couples are tossing tradition when it comes to what guests should wear. Summer is a busy wedding season. For some guests, that means boomeranging from Yacht Shabbat to Whimsical Garden Party. Many guests, with little guidance, are understandably frustrated and confused. Personal stylist Sophie Strauss suggests quizzing the couple when they haven’t made themselves clear. She also warns clients not to veer into costume dressing, unless that’s what the couple wants. Some bridal couples offer mood boards as a way to guide their guests in the right direction, particularly older ones.