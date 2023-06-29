Biden’s Iran envoy placed on unpaid leave pending a review of his handling of classified documents

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say the Biden administration’s special envoy for Iran has been placed on unpaid leave and had his security clearance suspended pending a review of allegations he may have mishandled classified information. The envoy is Rob Malley, who has led administration efforts to revive the faltering Iran nuclear deal and resolve issues related to detained Americans in Iran. He has not been active in his main job for weeks. He told colleagues he was taking extended personal leave for unspecified family reasons. Malley did not immediately respond to a query about the situation from The Associated Press but said in a short statement to several other news outlets that he expects the investigation to be resolved favorably and soon.

