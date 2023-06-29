Chase Kalisz joins six-timers worlds club with runner-up finish at US national championships

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Chase Kalisz has become the seventh American swimmer to make six world championship teams. The 29-year-old Kalisz was runner-up in the 400-meter individual medley at the U.S. nationals. That’s good enough to earn a spot for the worlds in Fukuoka, Japan, next month. Kalisz joined Michael Phelps, Ryan Lochte, Natalie Coughlin, Katie Ledecky, Elizabeth Beisel and Nathan Adrian in the half-dozen club. Ledecky earned the distinction on the opening night of nationals with a victory in the 800 free.

