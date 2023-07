SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Draymond Green is sticking around to chase more championships with the Golden State Warriors after reaching a new $100 million, four-year contract, a person with direct knowledge of the agreement said. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Friday as the NBA’s free agency period began because the deal can’t be finalized until the moratorium period ends.

