Hurricanes retain Fast and Raanta, while Rangers add Wheeler and Quick as NHL free agency opens

The Carolina Hurricanes were able to retain two players — goalie Antti Raanta and forward Jesper Fast — before the NHL’s free agent signing period began. The New York Rangers, meantime, were quick out of the gate in signing two free agents, forward Blake Wheeler and goalie Jonathan Quick, to one-year contracts. The Toronto Maple Leafs added muscle by signing forward Ryan Reaves. The Buffalo Sabres are bringing back forward Tyson Jost, and addressed their defensive needs by signing Connor Clifton and Erik Johnson.

