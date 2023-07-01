Japan crushes New Zealand to reach Asia Cup final

SYDNEY (AP) — Japan has produced another commanding performance at the women’s basketball Asia Cup with a heavy 88-52 defeat of New Zealand in the semifinals. After toppling defending champion Australia by 25 points in pool play earlier in the week to top the standings Japan started fast and never gave New Zealand a foothold in the game. Defending champion Australia and China play later Saturday with the winner to line up against Japan in Sunday’s final.

