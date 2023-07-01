Skip to Content
Verstappen qualifies in first place for the Austrian Grand Prix sprint race

KTVZ
By
Published 4:43 AM

SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Defending Formula One champion Max Verstappen continued his dominant form when he qualified in first place for the sprint race which takes place later Saturday at the Austrian Grand Prix. The runaway championship leader had already secured pole position for Sunday’s GP. He was .49 seconds quicker than his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez and .57 ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris in sprint race qualifying. Verstappen says “I think we did well.”

