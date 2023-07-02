Brady Singer dazzles as Royals blow out Dodgers to win first series since May 17
By DAVE SKRETTA
AP Sports Writer
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Nicky Lopez matched a career high with four RBIs while Maikel Garcia and Bobby Witt Jr. drove in two runs apiece to help Kansas City to a 9-1 romp over the Dodgers. The victory gave the Royals a series win for the first time since May 17. They had been winless in their past 12 series to tie the second-longest in franchise history. Brady Singer earned the win by allowing one run on three hits and four walks over seven innings. Tony Gonsolin took the loss for Los Angeles, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks while failing to get through the four innings.