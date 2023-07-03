Guardians’ Triston McKenzie to continue rehab program for elbow, team hoping he returns in ’23

CLEVELAND (AP) — After getting a second opinion on his sprained right elbow, Cleveland Guardians starter Triston McKenzie will continue his rehab program with the hope he can avoid surgery and return to the mound this season. McKenzie was shut down recently after just his second start. He was diagnosed with a strained ulnar collateral ligament, an injury that often requires Tommy John surgery. The 25-year-old was was encouraged by the Guardians to see other specialists. It’s been decided that he will be shut down for three more weeks and continue to get therapy before picking up a ball.

