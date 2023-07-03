Skip to Content
AP National Sports

Guardians’ Triston McKenzie to continue rehab program for elbow, team hoping he returns in ’23

KTVZ
By
Published 3:10 PM

By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — After getting a second opinion on his sprained right elbow, Cleveland Guardians starter Triston McKenzie will continue his rehab program with the hope he can avoid surgery and return to the mound this season. McKenzie was shut down recently after just his second start. He was diagnosed with a strained ulnar collateral ligament, an injury that often requires Tommy John surgery. The 25-year-old was was encouraged by the Guardians to see other specialists. It’s been decided that he will be shut down for three more weeks and continue to get therapy before picking up a ball.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content