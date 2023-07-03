Security officer shoots man at historic downtown Portland courthouse

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal court security officer shot and injured a man at a historic courthouse in downtown Portland on Monday morning, the Portland Police Bureau said.

The man’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, and he was taken to a local hospital. The security officer was assaulted and injured, and was also taken to the hospital for treatment but expected to be released the same day, Portland police Sgt. Kevin Allen said in an email.

Few details were released about the shooting. The federal court security officer was a contractor working under the U.S. Marshals Service, Allen said.

The shooting happened at about 6:30 a.m. at the Pioneer Courthouse, a historic federal court building that holds the office of the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals court clerk for Oregon.

The FBI, U.S. Attorney’s Office, Federal Protective Service, U.S. Marshal Service and Portland Police Bureau are all investigating, according to the press release.

Neither the U.S. Marshals Service nor the court clerk’s office immediately responded to messages left by The Associated Press.