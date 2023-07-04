Garver’s 3-run HR, Dunning’s solid start carry AL West-leading Rangers over Red Sox, 6-2

BOSTON (AP) — Mitch Garver hit a three-run homer, Dane Dunning pitched six solid innings and the AL West-leading Texas Rangers had a rain-delayed 6-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday. Robbie Grossman and Josh Jung each added an RBI double for the Rangers, who won for just the second time in six games. Garver also had a bases-loaded walk. Jarren Duran had a triple and double, and Justin Turner an RBI single for Boston, which had its three-game winning streak halted. The game was delayed for 1 hour, 47 minutes.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.