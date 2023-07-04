Guerrero Jr. hits 2-run homer in 8th inning to lift Blue Jays to 4-3 win over White Sox

CHICAGO (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Chicago White Sox 4-3. Guerrero gave Toronto a 4-3 lead when he connected against Joe Kelly (1-4) after Brandon Belt led off the eighth with a walk. The three-time All-Star went the opposite way on a 2-1 pitch, driving it out to right for his 13th home run. All-Star Whit Merrifield had two hits and two RBIs, and the Blue Jays got back to winning coming off a three-game sweep by Boston. White Sox All-Star Luis Robert Jr. made it 3-2 in the sixth with a long three-run drive against Chris Bassitt for his 25th homer. But Chicago lost again after dropping two of three at struggling Oakland.

