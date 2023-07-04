MLS record crowd of 82,110 at the Rose Bowl sees Riqui Puig lead Galaxy to 2-1 win over LAFC

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Riqui Puig had a goal and an assist as the LA Galaxy defeated Los Angeles Football Club 2-1 before an MLS record crowd of 82,110 at the Rose Bowl. The 18th edition of the LA rivalry known as El Trafico broke the previous mark of 74,479, which was set last year when Charlotte FC played its first home game against the Galaxy. Puig assisted on Tyler Boyd’s goal in the 26th minute and then had the go-ahead score in the 73rd minute for the Galaxy, who are unbeaten in their last six matches with two wins and four ties. LAFC’s goal came from Ilie Sanchez in the 57th minute.

