Australia and England reload bowling attacks for 3rd Ashes test at Bairstow’s home ground

LEEDS, England (AP) — Australia and England are reloading their bowling attacks for an expected raucous third Ashes test at Headingley starting Thursday after Jonny Bairstow’s controversial dismissal at Lord’s. England is 2-0 down. Australia can clinch the five-match series and retain the urn. England recalled fast bowlers Mark Wood and Chris Woakes and spinner Moeen Ali. James Anderson and Josh Tongue make way. Harry Brook is promoted in the lineup from No. 5 to 3 for the injured Ollie Pope. The moves suggest England is preparing for another batter-friendly strip. Australia has lost off-spinner Nathan Lyon for the series to a torn calf and replaced him with heir Todd Murphy. Scott Boland may also replace Josh Hazlewood just to manage the latter’s load.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.