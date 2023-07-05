Skip to Content
Hockey Diversity Alliance feels betrayed, says NHL ‘late to party’ in launching inclusion coalition

By JOHN WAWROW
Akim Aliu and his fellow members of the Hockey Diversity Alliance are feeling betrayed and confused after being excluded by the NHL in its decision to launch an inclusion coalition. The HDA released a lengthy statement in accusing the league of attempting to appropriate what they’ve been doing over the past three years. The NHL listed the HDA as a partner when first announcing its inclusion committee in September 2020. In accusing the NHL of having little to show since 2020, the HDA points to the ball hockey and ice hockey programs it’s established for at-risk youth in under-served communities.

