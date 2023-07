NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Islanders have signed forwards Julien Gauthier, Karson Kuhlman and Brian Pinho. The Islanders announced the deals on Wednesday. Gauthier got a two-year contract and Kuhlman and Pinho each received one-year, two-way contracts. Gauthier had nine goals and five assists in 57 games last season with the New York Rangers and Ottawa Senators.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.