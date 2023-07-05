Skip to Content
PSG goalkeeper Sergio Rico out of intensive care unit 5 weeks after accident with loose horse

Published 6:42 AM

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico has been discharged from an intensive care unit five weeks after sustaining a head injury following an accident with a horse. Doctors says the PSG reserve goalkeeper will remain hospitalized and continue to receive medical attention in Seville. There was no timetable on when he could leave the hospital. Doctors have not released details on his injury. The 29-year-old Rico was injured when he was headed to a mass with his relatives and was struck by a loose horse.

