Dick Sheridan, former N.C. State football coach, dies at 81

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dick Sheridan, who turned around the North Carolina State football program while leading the Wolfpack to six bowl appearances in seven seasons as their coach, has died. He was 81. The university says Sheridan died Thursday near his home in Garden City Beach, South Carolina, after a brief illness. Sheridan coached at N.C. State from 1986-92, going 52-29-3. He took over the Wolfpack after a successful run at Furman and went 8-3-1 in his first season, earning a Peach Bowl berth. Sheridan retired before the 1993 season and never coached again. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2020.

