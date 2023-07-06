George Springer gets key hit as Toronto Blue Jays beat Chicago White Sox 6-2 in 11 innings
By JAY COHEN
AP Baseball Writer
CHICAGO (AP) — George Springer and Bo Bichette each hit an RBI single during Toronto’s six-run 11th inning, and the Blue Jays beat the Chicago White Sox 6-2 in the opener of a doubleheader. Toronto had just one hit before breaking through against Aaron Bummer. Jordan Romano worked the 10th for the win. Chicago wasted a stellar performance by Lance Lynn, who struck out 11 in seven dominant innings. The White Sox finished with four hits in their fourth loss in five games. The straight doubleheader was scheduled after Wednesday night’s game was postponed because of rain.