George Springer gets key hit as Toronto Blue Jays beat Chicago White Sox 6-2 in 11 innings

CHICAGO (AP) — George Springer and Bo Bichette each hit an RBI single during Toronto’s six-run 11th inning, and the Blue Jays beat the Chicago White Sox 6-2 in the opener of a doubleheader. Toronto had just one hit before breaking through against Aaron Bummer. Jordan Romano worked the 10th for the win. Chicago wasted a stellar performance by Lance Lynn, who struck out 11 in seven dominant innings. The White Sox finished with four hits in their fourth loss in five games. The straight doubleheader was scheduled after Wednesday night’s game was postponed because of rain.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.