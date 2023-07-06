Swiss supreme court dismisses FIFA appeal against lifting Haiti soccer official’s life ban

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Swiss federal judges have dismissed FIFA’s appeal against a ruling that overturned its life ban for the former president of Haiti’s soccer federation. The Haitian offical, Yves Jean-Bart, denied allegations he sexually abused women’s national team players. A verdict from Switzerland’s supreme court released on Thursday rejects FIFA’s request filed in March to annul a Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling that lifted Jean-Bart’s expulsion from the sport. FIFA argued to the federal court that CAS judges failed to evaluate some evidence. Haiti debuts at the Women’s World Cup this month. It plays England, China and Denmark.

