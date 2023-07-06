Wimbledon is finally dry as organizers try to catch up following 3 days of rain
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The courts are finally dry at Wimbledon and the sun is even shining through the clouds at times. That gives organizers hope of fitting in a full day of tennis for the first time at this year’s tournament. The first three days of action at the All England Club have been affected by rain. Only eight matches were completed on Tuesday. There were a handful of first-round matches being played on Day 4 because of the all the disruption. The first Thursday of the tournament normally would wrap up the second round. Sofia Kenin and Stan Wawrinka were among the early winners.