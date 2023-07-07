A fire in a nursing home in Italy has killed 6 residents and injured some 80 others

MILAN (AP) — A fire that broke out in a Milan nursing home during the night has killed six residents. Italian firefighters said the blaze began about 1:30 a.m. on Friday, apparently in the room of two residents, who are among those who died. The firefighters said some 80 other residents were taken to the hospital, with two of them in critical condition. Most of the others were treated for smoke inhalation. A spokesperson for Italy’s national firefighters corps said the cause of the blaze was under investigation. The firefighters described heavy smoke and flames inside residents’ rooms. Milan’s mayor came to the scene and told reporters the 100 or so residents who weren’t injured were being transferred to other nursing homes in the northern Italian city.

