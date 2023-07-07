Diamondbacks beat the Pirates 7-3 to end a 4-game losing streak

PHOENIX (AP) — Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a three-run homer and fellow All-Star Zac Gallen pitched seven strong innings to help the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-3. NL West-leading Arizona snapped a four-game losing streak, with All-Star rookie Corbin Carroll returning to the lineup a day after leaving a game because of soreness in his right shoulder. The Diamondbacks remained a half-game ahead of Los Angeles for the division lead. Gurriel also had two doubles and drove in four runs, three of them on his 15th homer in the third inning off Rich Hill (7-9). Gallen (11-3) gave up one run in seven innings, lowering his ERA to 3.05. He tied Tampa Bay’s Shane McClanahan for the majors victory lead.

