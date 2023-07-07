Formula One welcomes Brad Pitt but is wary of protesters at British Grand Prix

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Brad Pitt is joining the Formula One paddock for his new movie. He might stand as much chance as anyone else of beating Max Verstappen. Verstappen will be aiming for his eighth win in 10 races this year on Sunday as he surges toward winning the title for a third straight year. His Red Bull team has won 19 of the last 20 races going back to July 2022. Race organizers and police are wary of possible environmental protests after an incident at last year’s British Grand Prix and at other major sports events in Britain this summer.

