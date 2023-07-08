Japanese leaders mark one year since the assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese political and business leaders are marking one year since the assassination of former leader Shinzo Abe. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged to tackle pressing political goals as a way of honoring Abe’s wishes. At a Buddhist temple Zojoji in Tokyo, Kishida and other mourners on Saturday attended a closed memorial service hosted by Abe’s widow, Akie Abe. Abe was shot with a homemade gun during a campaign speech in the western city of Nara. The alleged assassin has been charged with murder. The investigation has led to revelations of years of cozy ties between Abe’s governing party and the Unification Church.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.