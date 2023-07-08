Orioles get all their offense in 6-run 2nd inning to beat Minnesota 6-2

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Baltimore got all its offense in the second inning, Tyler Wells threw six solid innings and the Orioles beat Minnesota 6-2. Adam Frazier had two RBIs for Baltimore, which had all its hits and runs in the second en route to its fourth straight win. Donovan Solano had three doubles for the Twins. Minnesota starter Sonny Gray had his winless streak extend to a dozen starts since April 30. Wells had his eighth straight start without allowing more than two earned runs.

