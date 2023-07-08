Verstappen takes pole at British GP for 5th straight F1 race as McLaren goes 2nd and 3rd
By JAMES ELLINGWORTH
AP Sports Writer
SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Max Verstappen has held off a surprise challenge from McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri to take pole position at the British Grand Prix. Norris briefly went fastest near the end of the qualifying session but Verstappen beat his time on his last lap. Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate Sergio Pérez continued to struggle in qualifying with 16th place. Verstappen secured pole for the fifth straight race. Duroing all of those, Pérez has failed to qualify in the top 10.