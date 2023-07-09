Luis Suárez, only Spanish man to win Ballon d’Or, has died

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Luis Suárez Miramontes, the so-called “Golden Galician” who is the only Spanish man to win soccer’s most prestigious individual award, the Ballon d’Or, has died, according to former club Inter Milan. He was 88. Suárez was born in the northwest Spanish region of Galicia. But the midfielder won the bulk of his trophies in Italy with Inter, including the European Cup in 1964 and 1965 and three Italian leagues titles. Suárez was Ballon d’Or in 1960 and runner-up in 1961 and 1964. He played on Spain’s team that won the 1964 European Championship, its first major title. Suarez had three spells coaching Inter. He also managed Spain’s national side. Inter did not indicate the cause of his death.

