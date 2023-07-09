Paris Saint-Germain signs France defender Lucas Hernández from Bayern Munich

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain has signed France defender Lucas Hernández from Bayern Munich on a five-year contract after a long spell on the sidelines with injury. Hernández hasn’t played a competitive game since injuring his knee while playing for France against Australia at the World Cup in November. Hernández won the Bundesliga title in each of his four seasons at Bayern and the Champions League in 2020. He was an unused substitute when Bayern beat PSG 1-0 in the final.

