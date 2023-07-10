Skip to Content
Japan defends neutrality of IAEA report on Fukushima water release plan as minister visits plant

Published 4:37 AM

By MARI YAMAGUCHI
Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s industry minister has visited the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant to see equipment that is to be used to release treated radioactive water into the Pacific Ocean to ensure the safety of the contentious plan. Opponents of the plan, including many from South Korea, rallied against it on Monday. Economy and Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura inspected key equipment at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant after the Japanese regulatory authority granted a permit to the plant’s operator for the release and the U.N. nuclear agency concluded in a report that the plan meets international safety standards.

