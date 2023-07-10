Japan defends neutrality of IAEA report on Fukushima water release plan as minister visits plant

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s industry minister has visited the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant to see equipment that is to be used to release treated radioactive water into the Pacific Ocean to ensure the safety of the contentious plan. Opponents of the plan, including many from South Korea, rallied against it on Monday. Economy and Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura inspected key equipment at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant after the Japanese regulatory authority granted a permit to the plant’s operator for the release and the U.N. nuclear agency concluded in a report that the plan meets international safety standards.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.