More national derby games possible when revamped Champions League starts next year

GENEVA (AP) — Teams from the same country will have more chances to play each other when the Champions League and other European club competitions are revamped next year. UEFA says there will be an open round-of-16 draw without so-called “country protection.” Two teams from a high-ranked nation could also face each other in the new 36-team league stage “to avoid a deadlock in the draw.” Teams from the same country currently cannot meet until the quarterfinals. That changes in the 2024-25 season. The club competitions each move to a 36-team format with a single standings table.

