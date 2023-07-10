Ukrainian soccer club calls out Turkish rival for going to Russia to play Gazprom-owned Zenit

GENEVA (AP) — Ukrainian soccer club Dynamo Kyiv has told Turkish rival Fenerbahce it had “blood on your hands” for going to Russia to play Zenit St. Petersburg in a preseason game. It’s the latest dispute between clubs who met in the Champions League qualifying rounds and Europa League last season. Dynamo posted a statement on Instagram with red splashes on the blue logo of Russian state energy giant Gazprom which owns Zenit. Gazprom was dropped by UEFA as a Champions League and 2024 European Championship sponsor within days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine starting in February last year. Dynamo says the “bloody money” of Gazprom left Fenerbahce “without honor and conscience.”

