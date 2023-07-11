1 Iowa chamber approves law banning most abortions after about 6 weeks

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A new ban on almost all abortions in Iowa after roughly six weeks of pregnancy has prevailed with exclusively Republican support in one chamber of the Legislature. Tensions flared during a special session Tuesday ordered by Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds. The process exceeded 13 hours when the House voted in approval of the bill. Reynolds ordered the rare special session after the state Supreme Court declined to reinstate a practically identical law she signed in 2018. Planned Parenthood North Central States is prepared to quickly challenge the law if passed, and will meanwhile refer patients out of state if need be.

