PGA Tour, European tour unite again for events in Scotland and Kentucky

The PGA Tour and European tour are getting together to co-sanction tournaments for two weeks in a row. Most of the top players are at the Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club. Xander Schauffele is the defending champion. The other co-sanctioned event is the Barbasol Championship in Kentucky. U.S. Women’s Open champion Allisen Corpuz gets right back to work at the Dana Open in Ohio. Also playing is Rose Zhang and Jin Young Ko. The PGA Tour Champions has its fourth major of the year in the Kaulig Companies Championship at Firestone. It previously was called the Senior Players Championship.

By The Associated Press

