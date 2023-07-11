Ricciardo replaces De Vries at AlphaTauri in surprise return to F1 and will race at Hungarian GP

MILTON KEYNES, England (AP) — Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo will make a shock return to Formula One at the upcoming Hungarian Grand Prix. The eight-time Grand Prix winner was axed by McLaren at the end of last year. But he will now replace Nyck de Vries at Red Bull’s junior team AlphaTauri for the rest of the year. The Hungarian GP is on July 23. Ricciardo says he is “stoked to be back on track with the Red Bull family.” The 34-year-old’s career looked all but over after he was deemed surplus to requirements by McLaren. Ricciardo failed to land a seat for the 2023 season and chose to return to Red Bull as a reserve driver. De Vries was dropped after only 10 races,

