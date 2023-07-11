Seeing double: Los Angeles Angels draft Zach Joyce after taking twin brother Ben in 2022

The Los Angeles Angels drafted one of the Joyce brothers in 2022. They grabbed the other one on the final day of this year’s draft. The Angels selected Zach Joyce in the 14th round after they took his twin brother, Ben, in the third round of last year’s amateur draft. Zach Joyce helped the University of Tennessee reach the College World Series this season, going 1-0 with a 4.35 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 10 1/3 innings over 13 appearances.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.