Union Berlin signs David Datro Fofana on loan from Chelsea for next season

BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin has bolstered its Champions League preparations by signing Ivorian forward David Datro Fofana from Chelsea on loan for next season. The 20-year-old Fofana rarely played for Chelsea after the English Premier League club signed him for a reported fee of around 12 million euros from Norwegian team Molde FK in January. He made only three short league appearances for Chelsea. Union hopes to give him more chances to shine in the Bundesliga. Fofana is the team’s second signing in three days from English clubs following United States midfielder Brenden Aaronson’s arrival on loan from Leeds on Sunday.

