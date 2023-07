Gazdag’s two PK goals spark Union to 2-0 win over Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dániel Gazdag scored on a penalty kick in each half and the Philadelphia Union beat Nashville SC 2-0 in a match that saw three players exit in the second half due to red cards. Gazdag gave the Union (11-7-4) a 1-0 lead in the 40th minute after a foul by Nashville’s Daniel Lovitz. He added an insurance goal in the 84th minute after a second yellow card on Lovitz — forcing Nashville (11-7-5) to play a man down. Gazdag has nine goals and nine assists this season. Nashville’s Shaq Moore and Philadelphia’s Julián Carranza both received red cards in the fifth minute of stoppage time for violent conduct. Joe Bendik did not have to make a save to earn the clean sheet for the Union. Joe Willis stopped three shots for Nashville.

