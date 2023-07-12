ODOT spends $10,000 on homeless camp cleanups in rights of way around C.O.

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Homeless camps in the public rights of way have been a growing focus and source of concern around Central Oregon cities. ODOT has contracted to clean up and remove the camps from its rights of way every few months, costing an estimated $10,000.

The cost includes equipment, labor, and a hazardous waste team. If there are large items at the camps, an excavator will be used.

Many of the camps, ODOT returns to clean and clear multiple times as they re-emerge, when people return to the locations, citing safety and health issues.

Personal items that are removed will be held in a facility for 30 days for owners to pick up. But many of those items are never picked up, leading to costs to dispose of them.

Isabella Warren spoke with the ODOT Region 4 public information officer, Kacey Davey, about ODOT's cost and hiring of private contractors to do the work. Her report will air tonight on at Five on KTVZ.