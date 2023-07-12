Pau Torres joins Aston Villa from Villarreal and links up again with former coach Unai Emery

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Spain defender Pau Torres is linking up again with Unai Emery. This time it is in England with Aston Villa. Torres is a 26-year-old left-sided center back who played under Emery at Villarreal. Villarreal is Torres’ hometown club where he has been in the senior team since 2017. Emery and Torres won the Europa League in 2021 with Villarreal and reached the Champions League semifinals a year later. Torres moves for a reported initial fee of $36 million and is joining a team that will be playing in the Europa Conference League in the upcoming season.

